Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period. However, high cost to implement predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Solutions Customer relationship management Fraud detection Risk management Performance management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) On-premises Cloud Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Human resource Talent analytics Sales & marketing Marketing analytics Behavioral analytics Finance Collection analytics Operations Distribution management Inventory planning Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Retail Telecommunication Mining Energy Manufacturing Healthcare Automotive Government Defense BFSI Logistics Entertainment Sports Gaming Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….