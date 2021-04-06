Predictive Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global predictive analytics market exhibited double-digit growth rates during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its double-digit growth by 2025. Predictive analytics refers to the subset of advanced analytics designed to predict the likelihood of future events by observing historical and current data. It analyzes data using several statistical techniques, such as big data, machine learning and data mining. Predictive analytics assists in improving marketing campaigns, reducing financial risks, detecting frauds, enhancing business efficiency, and optimizing customer experiences.
The growing trend of industrial automation trends has led to the widespread adoption of predictive analytics to analyze large volumes of data and high revenue-generating opportunities. Furthermore, the increasing need for robust business strategies and improved decision-making in real-time is also augmenting the demand for predictive analytics across various organizations. Additionally, the rising penetration of customer analytics solutions in the e-commerce sector for real-time analysis of consumer shopping patterns, and supply chain analytics for improved logistics and warehousing services, is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing digitization to upgrade regulatory compliance processes, such as capital planning and insurance and credit risk management in the BFSI sector, is further propelling the demand for predictive analytics. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of cloud-based predictive solutions in business operations and integration of advanced technologies, such as data mining, AI, virtual reality, big data, etc., will continue to drive the market for predictive analytics in the coming years.
Predictive Analytics Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the predictive analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- RapidMiner Inc.
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- SAP SE
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
- NTT Data Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone CORPORATION)
- Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com.Inc)
- Tibco Software Inc.
The report has segmented the global predictive analytics market on the basis of business function, solution, service, deployment, organization size, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Business Function:
- Marketing
- Sales
- Finance
- Human Resource
- Operations
- Others
Breakup by Solution:
- Customer Analytics
- Financial Analytics
- Marketing and Sales Analytics
- Network Analytics
- Risk Analytics
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Web and Social Media Analytics
- Operations Management
- Workforce Management
- Others
Breakup by Service:
- Deployment/Installation
- Training and Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Deployment:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecommunication and IT
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utility
- Transport and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
