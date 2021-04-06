Predictive Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global predictive analytics market exhibited double-digit growth rates during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its double-digit growth by 2025. Predictive analytics refers to the subset of advanced analytics designed to predict the likelihood of future events by observing historical and current data. It analyzes data using several statistical techniques, such as big data, machine learning and data mining. Predictive analytics assists in improving marketing campaigns, reducing financial risks, detecting frauds, enhancing business efficiency, and optimizing customer experiences.

The growing trend of industrial automation trends has led to the widespread adoption of predictive analytics to analyze large volumes of data and high revenue-generating opportunities. Furthermore, the increasing need for robust business strategies and improved decision-making in real-time is also augmenting the demand for predictive analytics across various organizations. Additionally, the rising penetration of customer analytics solutions in the e-commerce sector for real-time analysis of consumer shopping patterns, and supply chain analytics for improved logistics and warehousing services, is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing digitization to upgrade regulatory compliance processes, such as capital planning and insurance and credit risk management in the BFSI sector, is further propelling the demand for predictive analytics. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of cloud-based predictive solutions in business operations and integration of advanced technologies, such as data mining, AI, virtual reality, big data, etc., will continue to drive the market for predictive analytics in the coming years.

Predictive Analytics Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the predictive analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RapidMiner Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

NTT Data Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone CORPORATION)

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com.Inc)

Tibco Software Inc.

The report has segmented the global predictive analytics market on the basis of business function, solution, service, deployment, organization size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Human Resource

Operations

Others

Breakup by Solution:

Customer Analytics

Financial Analytics

Marketing and Sales Analytics

Network Analytics

Risk Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

Operations Management

Workforce Management

Others

Breakup by Service:

Deployment/Installation

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utility

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

