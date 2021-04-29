Predictive Analytics Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2026

As per the report published by Facts & Factors, the global predictive analytics market was valued at approximately USD 5.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 22.1 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 24.5% between 2020 and 2026.

Predictive analytics are used to obtain information from historical and current datasets using stats and modeling techniques to forecast potential future findings and trends. Increasing organizational awareness of massive volumes of data induced to forecasting potential outcomes using predictive analytical solutions influences the market growth.

Surge in the Adoption of Predictive Analytics among End-User

Technology is the key driver of the market for predictive analytics. It is possible in manufacturing and other industries because IoT and data science are implemented. In addition, value-added is another trend that every company strives for now. This is also a major factor in the growth of the global predictive analytics market. In addition, the modernization of automation and other technologies businesses is also expected to drive market growth.

North America is projected To Dominate the Global Predictive Analytics Market

In North America, the United States is the major contributor to the predictive analytics market. It is due to the heavy usage of advanced analytics across several industries. Moreover, the rise in the retail sector in the country is boosting the market demand. Thereby, retail e-commerce sales are expected to increase which will compel the retailers to use predictive analytics to be in competitive advantage. Citing an instance, the global eCommerce market leader Amazon Web Service uses predictive analysis to identify precisely what consumer goods people are buying, browsing, and returning. Amazon applies deep, data-driven insights into predictive analytics In order to make decisions about its product range strategy. Using predictive analytics, the company maximizes its sales by filling its stores and online endless aisles with desired goods. Certain advantages are encouraging the market players and thereby, it is increasing the market size in this region.

Top Market Players:

Major players in the market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Google, Salesforce, AWS, Teradata Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Altair, FICO, Cloudera, TIBCO Software Inc, and Inforamong others.

The Global Predictive Analytics market is segmented as follows:

By Solution:

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Customer Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Others

By Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small And Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Methodology:

Time Series Analysis

Regression

Decision Trees

Machine Learning

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



