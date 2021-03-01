Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market to Witness Robust Growth | Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Information Builders Inc.

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market by Application (Operations Management, Financial Data Analytics, Population Health, and Clinical), Component (Software, Hardware, and Service), and End User (Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Predictive Analytics in Healthcare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Predictive Analytics in Healthcare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Overiew:

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market was valued at $1,806 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $8,464 million at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025. Predictive analytics finds a pattern in historical and transactional data and uses it to identify risks and opportunities for future. Based on the available descriptive data, predictive analytics uses different techniques, which include machine learning, statistical techniques, and predictive modelling to evaluate and determine the probable future. The transformation of healthcare industry along with the increase in amount of healthcare data has increased their focus to data integration and analytics in turn increasing the demand for predictive analytics in healthcare.

Increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized and evidence-based medicine, and rise in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure by reducing unnecessary costs majorly drive the growth of the global predictive analytics in the healthcare market. However, lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality and limited skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to restrain the market growth. The growth in importance of healthcare in emerging economies help open new avenues for the growth of the predictive analytics in healthcare market in the near future.

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on application, component, end user, and region. Based on application, it is divided into operations management, financial data analytics, population health management, and clinical. Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare payer, healthcare provider, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Key Market Segments:

By Application

Operations Management

Financial Data Analytics

Population Health Management

Clinical

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

By End User

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

Others

Key Players Profiled

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Verisk Analytics

The other players of the predictive analytics in healthcare market include (companies not profiled in the report):

CitiusTech Inc.

Nous Infosystems

Streamline Health Solutions, LLC

Alteryx, Inc.

Hortonworks Inc.

Health Fidelity, Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

