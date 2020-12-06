Predictions: Romania’s Social Democrats slightly ahead | Free press

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s party has failed to achieve its goal of winning the parliamentary elections in Romania. The opposition Social Democrats see the first forecasts just ahead. Surprisingly, an ultra-nationalist party is entering parliament.

Bucharest (AP) – Projections suggest that the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) are slightly ahead of Romania’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.

According to the polling station Curs-Avangarde, the party has 30.5 percent in the Lower House. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s ruling PNL party would come in second with 29 percent. In third place was the new eco-liberal party alliance USR-Plus with 15.9 percent. PNL and USR are considering a government coalition, but they should seek a third partner for an absolute majority if forecasts are confirmed.

Surprisingly, according to predictions, the previously little-known, ultra-nationalist, conservative and anti-Western party AUR has entered parliament. The AUR (Alianta pentru Unirea Romanilor – Alliance for the Union of Romanians), which was only established in September 2019, was forecast to reach 5.2 percent in the House of Representatives and 5.3 percent in the Senate. The Hungarian party UDMR and the small parties Pro Romania (left) and PMP (conservative) are represented in both houses.

The PNL Chairman and Prime Minister Orban expressed confidence after the polls closed: his party was “the winner of these elections, both the moral winner and after counting the ballots”. PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu interpreted the outcome of the prediction as a sign that the Romanians had “punished this ridicule”, which represents the work of the current government.

The opinion research institute reports a similar trend with regard to the results for the Senate (Senate). The first counting results are expected on Monday evening.

Shortly before the end of the polls, voter turnout was 31.84 percent, the lowest since the fall of communism in 1989, according to the Central Election Office in Bucharest.