Predictions: Romanian Social Democrats lead | Free press

Prime Minister Orban’s bourgeois party has apparently lost the parliamentary elections in Romania. The opposition Social Democrats see prospects, analysts say the gap is clear. Ultra-nationalists also come to parliament.

Bucharest (AP) – In Romania’s parliamentary elections, the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) are just ahead of the game, according to forecasts.

According to the polling station Curs-Avangarde, the party has 30.5 percent in the Lower House. In second place, at 29 percent, would be Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s ruling PNL (Bürgerliche) party, who is also close to President Klaus Iohannis. Analyzes based on individual partial results even pointed to a clear victory for the PSD on Monday evening.

In third place was the new eco-liberal party alliance USR-Plus with 15.9 percent. PNL and USR are considering a government coalition, but they should seek a third partner for an absolute majority if forecasts are confirmed.

Surprisingly, according to predictions, the previously little-known, ultra-nationalist, conservative and anti-Western party AUR has entered parliament. The AUR (Alianta pentru Unirea Romanilor – Alliance for the Union of Romanians), which was only established in September 2019, was forecast to reach 5.2 percent in the House of Representatives and 5.3 percent in the Senate. The Hungarian party UDMR and the small parties Pro Romania (left) and PMP (conservative) are represented in both houses.

The PNL Chairman and Prime Minister Orban expressed their confidence after the polling stations closed: his party was “the winner of these elections, both the moral winner and the one after counting the ballots.” PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu interpreted the outcome of the prediction as a sign that the Romanians had “punished this ridicule”, which represents the work of the current government.

The opinion research institute reports a similar trend with regard to the results for the Senate (Senate).

Analyzes from several IT companies unanimously showed a clear victory for the PSD and the rise of the new ultra-nationalists (AUR) to become the fourth strongest power in Romania. According to this, PSD is about 30 percent in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate, PNL at about 25 percent, USR at about 14 percent and AUR at almost 9 percent. That reported the pro-government TV broadcaster “Digi24”. The voluntary computer science association Code for Romania has calculated a similar trend. The IT specialists made the forecasts based on the counting results that were separately published by the Central Elections Office for each polling station. Initially there was no extrapolation from the polling station.

According to the Bucharest polling station, turnout was 31.84 percent shortly before the polls closed – that would be the lowest turnout since the fall of communism in 1989.