Predictions for 2023, a Pivotal Year In Tech

This yr we’re celebrating our twenty fifth anniversary at Thomvest Ventures. We’ve had the great fortune to be an lively investor in each the worst of occasions and the very best of occasions, together with the dot-com crash in addition to the International Monetary Disaster. This previous yr has definitely had its share of noteworthy occasions and surprises. Based mostly on what we’ve seen occur up to now quarter century and searching ahead, listed here are our six predictions for what we predict to unfold all through the course of 2023:

The return to greater rate of interest ranges will work its means via the broader enterprise ecosystem. Valuations and different metrics will proceed to fall till the second half of the yr. We count on it will change into more and more painful on the worker, firm, and investor ranges. We also needs to notice the upper charges we see at the moment are a return to post-war norms reasonably than an exception. As we speak the 30-year treasury yields 3.6%; the typical yield over the past 50 years is 6.3%, so we’re nonetheless effectively beneath the typical within the earlier 50 years.

This downturn will reinforce a shift to distant work for a lot of roles inside corporations.

We'll see a surge in M&A.

We'll see some stunning firm failures.

The no-code + generative AI period will carry the subsequent vital tech transformation.

We'll see the emergence of the subsequent large firm. Business-defining corporations equivalent to Cisco, Google, and Fb have been constructed throughout the worst financial occasions. We count on this sample will repeat itself on this downturn. Our hunch is the subsequent large factor will likely be an organization heralding the convergence of no-code and generative AI. The place the three corporations above all grew within the Valley, we're much less sure this time across the subsequent large factor will likely be primarily based within the Valley. There's a affordable likelihood such an organization may very well be in-built one in every of a number of geographies the place there's a robust give attention to AI instruments, equivalent to in China, Europe, or in different elements of the US (exterior of Silicon Valley). .

The previous yr has definitely introduced its share of surprises, however the tech downturn will not be a type of – many people felt that the period of traditionally low rates of interest had run its course and have been ready for a downturn to occur. Now that the correction has begun, we count on to see an identical stage of ache and alter as we noticed after the dot-com and International Monetary Disaster. We’re additionally wanting on the above traits to see the place we needs to be investing at this level as historical past has additionally taught us that essentially the most enduring and impactful corporations come up from occasions equivalent to these, and that now could be the time to leap on such alternatives. Whether or not as an investor or entrepreneur or worker, now could be the time to be looking out for the subsequent wave of innovation to unfold and an era-defining firm to be constructed.