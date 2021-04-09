Prediction of System on Module (SOM) Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on System on Module (SOM), which studied System on Module (SOM) industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
A System on Module (SoM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A SoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.
The System on Module, which is sometimes referred to as a Computer on Module (CoM), is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using SoM functionality and a custom base board.
Leading Company for Driving Market Growth
The global System on Module (SOM) market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:
Phytec
Toradex
MSC Technologies (Avnet)
Congatec
Aaeon
SECO srl
Technexion
Eurotech
ADLink
Avalue Technology
Portwell
EMAC
Advantech
Kontron
Axiomtek
System on Module (SOM) Application Abstract
The System on Module (SOM) is commonly used into:
Industrial Automation
Medical
Entertainment
Transportation
Test & Measurement
Other
Type Synopsis:
ARM Architecture
x86 Architecture
Power Architecture
Other Architecture
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Key Stakeholders
System on Module (SOM) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of System on Module (SOM)
System on Module (SOM) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, System on Module (SOM) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
