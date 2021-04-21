Prediction of SOFC Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
The global SOFC market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
The overall solid oxide fuel cells market is still in its nascent stage with existence of several untapped applications. The most prominent concern for the industry growth is the high cost of manufacturing and elongated time for charging up. SOFCs are extensively being used for power generation as it acts a clean source of energy. Due to their higher efficiency as compared to other fuel cells, SOFCs stand the most lucrative chance for further development in the coming years.
A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Fuel cells are characterized by their electrolyte material; the SOFC has a solid oxide or ceramic electrolyte. Advantages of this class of fuel cells include high efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global SOFC market include:
LG Fuel Cell Systems
Aisin Seiki
ZTEK Corporation
Redox Power Systems
Delphi Corp
Acumentrics
Protonex
Siemens Energy
Bloom Energy
FuelCell Energy
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Stationary
Transportation
Portable & Military
SOFC Market: Type Outlook
Planar
Tubular
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of SOFC Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of SOFC Market by Types
4 Segmentation of SOFC Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of SOFC Market in Major Countries
7 North America SOFC Landscape Analysis
8 Europe SOFC Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific SOFC Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa SOFC Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience:
SOFC manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of SOFC
SOFC industry associations
Product managers, SOFC industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
SOFC potential investors
SOFC key stakeholders
SOFC end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：
What are market dynamics of SOFC market? What are challenges and opportunities?
Who are the global key players in this SOFC market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?
What was global market status of SOFC market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of SOFC market?
What is current market status of SOFC market growth? What’s market analysis of SOFC market by taking applications and types in consideration?
What is SOFC market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?
What is economic impact on SOFC market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?
What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for SOFC market?
