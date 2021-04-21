Prediction of Smart Machines Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

This latest Smart Machines report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

The Americas witnesses’ advancements and increased investments in technology, increased use of IoT, cloud computing, and automation in the industrial sector, increase in government initiatives to invest in improving healthcare, and the availability of reimbursements from healthcare insurance providers will contribute to the growth of the smart machine market.

Smart machines have cognitive computing ability and use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to sense, learn, reason, and interact with humans. They have the ability to leverage on advanced technologies to solve problems accurately and precisely. Expert systems are a concentrated human knowledge module. Influenced by increase in investments in automating processes that were performed mainly by human labor, applications such as life sciences companies, retail, logistics, financial services firms, healthcare, defense, agriculture, and commerce are increasingly adopting these intelligent machine systems to replace human labor, driving the growth of this industry segment in the robotics smart machines market.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

IBM

Elsevier

Narrative Science

Cerner

Apple

Clearpath Robotics

Google

Microsoft

Samsung

Aethon

Mobile Industrial Robotics

McKesson

KUKA

Philips Healthcare

By application:

Life Sciences

Retails

Logistics

Financial Services Firms

Healthcare

Agriculture

Defense

Other

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Expert Systems

Autonomous Robots

Digital Assistants

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Smart Machines Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Smart Machines Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Smart Machines Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Smart Machines Market in Major Countries

7 North America Smart Machines Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Smart Machines Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Smart Machines Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Smart Machines Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

