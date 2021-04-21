Prediction of School Bus Routing Software Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
Latest market research report on Global School Bus Routing Software Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional School Bus Routing Software market.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global School Bus Routing Software market are:
UniteGPS
TripSpark
Advanced Management Software
Edsys
Georef Systems
Citygate GIS
Orbit Software
BusHive
School Bus Manager
Transfinder
Seon
Cook Consulting
Education Logistics
Dex IT Consulting
NUNSYS
Moovex
Gecko Microsolutions
Tyler Technologies
School Bus Routing Software Application Abstract
The School Bus Routing Software is commonly used into:
Below 500 Students
500-2000 Students
2000-5000 Students
More Than 5000 Students
School Bus Routing Software Type
Basic $99-179 /Annually
Standard $179-399 /Annually
Senior $399-599/Annually
School Bus Routing Software Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
