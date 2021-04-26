Prediction of Higher Education CRM Software Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Higher Education CRM Software, which studied Higher Education CRM Software industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Prime Competitors
The leading companies in the Higher Education CRM Software market cover
Salesforce.com
Zoho
Lucrativ
Oracle
Thryv
HubSpot
FreeAgent CRM
Freshworks
amoCRM
Claritysoft
Application Segmentation
Universities
Training Organizations
Others
Type Segmentation
Cloud-based
On-premises
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
