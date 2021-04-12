Prediction of GaN RF Device Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
The global GaN RF Device market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of GaN RF Device include:
Ampleon Netherlands B.V.
GAN Systems
MACOM
Wolfspeed Inc.
Qorvo Inc.
NXP Semiconductors
Cree
Infineon Technologies
Global GaN RF Device market: Application segments
Telecom
Military and Dsefense
Consumer Electronics
Other
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
GaN-on-Si
GaN-on-Sic
GaN-on-Diamond
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
