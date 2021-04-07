Prediction of Finishing Machinery Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Finishing Machinery, which studied Finishing Machinery industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the finishing machinery market throughout the forecast period. China is the leading country in terms of shipments of finishing machinery in the region. The country is the major producer of textile worldwide with the country’s textile manufacturers providing varied and high volume of products. This drives the growth of the finishing machinery market in the region.

In textile manufacturing, the finishing process involves mercerizing, printing, dyeing, bleaching, and sanforizing. Other than the direct consumers, the automobile and aerospace industries are the two end-users of the textile and apparel industry. Owing to the growth potential of the above-mentioned industries, many textile machinery vendors are finding great opportunities in this market. The wet technologies segment accounted for the major shares of the finishing machinery market. Factors such as the increasing use of wet technologies such as mercerizing, dyeing, bleaching, and washing in the finishing process of industries will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Finishing Machinery market include:

Alliance Machines Textiles

CHTC Fong’s Industries

Acme Machinery Industry

Fujifilm Dimatix

Biancalani

Kyoto Textile Machinery

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Konica Minolta

Epson

Flainox

Navis TubeTex

Shima Seiki

Kusters Zima

Benninger

Murata Machinery

Seiko

Karl Menzel Maschinenfabrik

Loris Bellini

J. Zimmer Maschinenbau

Advanced Dyeing Solutions

KYOCERA

Market Segments by Application:

Textile Industry

Apparel Industry

Other

Type Synopsis:

Wet Technologies

Dry Technologies

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Finishing Machinery Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Finishing Machinery Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Finishing Machinery Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Finishing Machinery Market in Major Countries

7 North America Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Target Audience for this Report

– Finishing Machinery manufacturers

– Finishing Machinery traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Finishing Machinery industry associations

– Product managers, Finishing Machinery industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Finishing Machinery Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Finishing Machinery market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Finishing Machinery market and related industry.

