Prediction of Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

Ethylene and its Copolymer hot melt adhesive is composed of basic resin, viscosifier, viscosity regulator and antioxidant.

Ethylene and its Copolymer hot melt adhesive is a kind of solid fusible polymer which needs no solvent and contains no moisture. It is a solid at room temperature, heating and melting to a certain temperature into the flow of energy, and a certain viscosity of the liquid. EVA hot melt adhesive after melting, light brown or white.

Major Manufacture:

Zhejiang Good

DOW Corning

Tex Year Industries

3M Company

Novamelt (Henkel)

Henkel

Jowat

Renhe

H. B. Fuller

Avery Dennison

Bostik Inc

Huate

Nanpao

Tianyang

Beardow & Adams

Kleiberit

Market Segments by Application:

Packaging

Hygiene Products

Automotive

Furniture

Footwear

Textile

Electronics

Bookbinding

Others

Market Segments by Type

EVA Hot Melt Adhesives

EEA Hot Melt Adhesives

Others

Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

