Prediction of Crude Oil Flow Improvers Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Crude Oil Flow Improvers market.

Crude oil is one of the most actively traded commodities with a stable growth rate globally. It is extracted from remote locations and needs to be transported through pipelines. Transportation of crude oil via pipeline is relatively difficult, owing to its viscosity and requirement of economical and efficient mode of transferring the oil. Thus, control over viscosity of the heavy oil is important for long distance transport without affecting the quality or state. Crude oil flow improvers maintains the viscosity of crude oil during processing and transportation. Moreover, it acts as additives that deliver apt solutions in all the stages of crude oil extraction from reservoir to refinery and maximize the production. These improvers are also known as drag reducing agents, which are injected into pipeline fluids to reduce turbulence. Moreover, these are employed on a wide scale among oil pipelines to increase the flow capacity and reduce the energy loss in pipelines. The market is driven by the increase in crude oil production globally, to cater to the high demand, and rise in demand for crude oil flow improvers from the developing markets such as Middle East and Africa. Moreover, growth in hydraulic fracturing is expected to increase the demand for crude oil flow improvers. However, steady decline in crude oil prices and environmental concerns are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, the production of crude oil flow improvers from renewable resources is expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the near future. The Crude Oil Flow Improvers market was valued at 1410 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2210 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Crude Oil Flow Improvers. This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Crude Oil Flow Improvers, presents the global Crude Oil Flow Improvers market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Crude Oil Flow Improvers capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Crude Oil Flow Improvers by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Crude Oil Flow Improvers market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Baker Hughes

Lubrizol Specialty Products, Inc.

Partow Ideh Pars

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Phillips Specialty Products Inc.

BASF SE

Dorf Ketal

Halliburton Company

Production Chemical Group

Schlumberger

WRT BV

Nalco Champion

Infineum

Rodanco

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Application Abstract

The Crude Oil Flow Improvers is commonly used into:

Extraction

Pipeline

Refinery

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Paraffin Inhibitors

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Hydrate Inhibitors

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market in Major Countries

7 North America Crude Oil Flow Improvers Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Crude Oil Flow Improvers Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Report: Intended Audience

Crude Oil Flow Improvers manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Crude Oil Flow Improvers

Crude Oil Flow Improvers industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Crude Oil Flow Improvers industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

