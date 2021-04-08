Prediction of Automotive Body-in-White Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

This latest Automotive Body-in-White report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

High rate of global passenger car production in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Korea and India provide significant opportunities for the global suppliers of BIW to increase the market share in these countries.

Body in white or BIW refers to the stage in automobile manufacturing in which a car body’s components have been joined together, using one or a combination of different techniques: welding (spot, MIG/MAG), riveting, clinching, bonding, laser brazing etc. BIW is termed before painting & before the engine, chassis sub-assemblies, or trim (glass, door locks/handles, seats, upholstery, electronics, etc.) have been assembled in the frame structure.

Major Manufacture:

Aida Engineering

Hyundai

Benteler International

Magna International

ThyssenKrupp

Eagle Press & Equipment

Gestamp Automicion

Martinrea International

Application Outline:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market Segments by Type

Aluminium

Steel

Magnesium

CFRP

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Body-in-White Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Body-in-White Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Body-in-White Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Body-in-White Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Body-in-White Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Body-in-White Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Body-in-White Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Body-in-White Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Body-in-White manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Body-in-White

Automotive Body-in-White industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Automotive Body-in-White industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

