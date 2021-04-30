Prediction of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
The Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) companies during the forecast period.
While augmented and virtual reality applications in mobile and gaming have recently emerged, these concepts have already been deployed for a variety of automotive use cases including AR HUDs, local and remote see-through applications, pre-sales experiences, vehicle desgin, manufacturing, maintenance, and user manuals. Main benefits are centered around a more intuitive and seamless user interface for drivers, especially critical for semi-autonomous driving and driving down costs.
Competitive Players
The Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Volkswagen
Microsoft
Hyundai Motor
Visteon Corporation
Wayray
Unity
Bosch
HTC
DAQRI
Continental
Application Synopsis
The Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Application are:
Research & Development
Manufacturing & Supply
Marketing & Sales
Aftersales
Support Functions
Product
Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) can be segmented into:
Augmented Reality (AR)
Virtual Reality (VR)
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
In-depth Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report: Intended Audience
Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)
Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
