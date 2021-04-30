Prediction of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

The Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) companies during the forecast period.

While augmented and virtual reality applications in mobile and gaming have recently emerged, these concepts have already been deployed for a variety of automotive use cases including AR HUDs, local and remote see-through applications, pre-sales experiences, vehicle desgin, manufacturing, maintenance, and user manuals. Main benefits are centered around a more intuitive and seamless user interface for drivers, especially critical for semi-autonomous driving and driving down costs.

Competitive Players

The Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Volkswagen

Microsoft

Hyundai Motor

Visteon Corporation

Wayray

Unity

Bosch

HTC

DAQRI

Continental

Application Synopsis

The Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Application are:

Research & Development

Manufacturing & Supply

Marketing & Sales

Aftersales

Support Functions

Product

Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) can be segmented into:

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

In-depth Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report: Intended Audience

Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Automotive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

