Prediction: Conservative People’s Party triumphs in Madrid | Free press

The election campaign in the main region of Madrid was characterized by extremes. According to predictions, the conservative incumbent Ayuso has clearly won.

Madrid (dpa) – In the early regional elections in the Spanish capital of Madrid, the ruling conservative People’s Party (PP) has won a significant victory, according to media forecast.

Prime Minister and top candidate Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s PP clearly won Tuesday, winning between 62 and 65 of a total of 136 seats in the regional parliament, state television broadcaster RTVE reported shortly after polling stations closed at 8 p.m. based on voter polls on the day. of the vote.

In order to form a government, Ayuso will still have to call upon the right-wing populists of Vox if they do not get the absolute majority of seats (69) during the evening, which observers said was not ruled out.

In the last elections in 2019, the People’s Party gained only 30 seats and came second behind the Socialists (PSOE / 37 seats). Ayuso was still able to form a minority government with the liberal Ciudadanos, which Vox tolerated.

According to RTVE’s forecast, Vox had 12 to 14 seats on Tuesday (2019: 12 seats). Meanwhile, Ciudadanos threatened to fail at the five percent hurdle, according to RTVE. According to the forecast, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE suffered heavy losses, gaining only 25 to 28 seats. According to figures from RTVE, the left-wing party of Más Madrid had 21 to 24 seats and the left-wing alliance Unidas Podemos (UP) had 10 to 11 seats. The left spectrum had no chance of forming a government.

Official extrapolations based on counted ballots were not initially available.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99