Precision Medicine Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity By 2026: Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, Qiagen, Randox Laboratories, Healthcore

The constantly developing nature of the Precision Medicine industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Precision Medicine industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Precision Medicine market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Precision Medicine industry and all types of Precision Medicines that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, Qiagen, Randox Laboratories, Healthcore

Major Types,

Diagnostics

Therapies

Major Applications,

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Precision Medicine market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Precision Medicine Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Diagnostics -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Therapies -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Precision Medicine Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Precision Medicine Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Precision Medicine Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Precision Medicine Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Precision Medicine Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Precision Medicine Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Precision Medicine Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Precision Medicine Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Precision Medicine Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Precision Medicine Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Precision Medicine Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Precision Medicine Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Precision Medicine Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Precision Medicine Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Precision Medicine Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Precision Medicine Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Precision Medicine Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Precision Medicine Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Precision Medicine Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Precision Medicine Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Precision Medicine Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Precision Medicine Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Precision Medicine Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Precision Medicine Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Precision Medicine Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Precision Medicine Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Precision Medicine Competitive Analysis

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Profiles

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Product Introduction

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 IBM

6.2.1 IBM Company Profiles

6.2.2 IBM Product Introduction

6.2.3 IBM Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 GE Healthcare

6.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Profiles

6.3.2 GE Healthcare Product Introduction

6.3.3 GE Healthcare Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Illumina

6.4.1 Illumina Company Profiles

6.4.2 Illumina Product Introduction

6.4.3 Illumina Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Roche

6.5.1 Roche Company Profiles

6.5.2 Roche Product Introduction

6.5.3 Roche Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

6.6.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Profiles

6.6.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Product Introduction

6.6.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profiles

6.7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product Introduction

6.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Novartis

6.8.1 Novartis Company Profiles

6.8.2 Novartis Product Introduction

6.8.3 Novartis Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Abbott Laboratories

6.9.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Profiles

6.9.2 Abbott Laboratories Product Introduction

6.9.3 Abbott Laboratories Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Almac Group

6.10.1 Almac Group Company Profiles

6.10.2 Almac Group Product Introduction

6.10.3 Almac Group Precision Medicine Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Intel Corporation

6.12 Biomrieux Sa

6.13 Cepheid

6.14 Qiagen

6.15 Randox Laboratories

6.16 Healthcore

7 Conclusion

