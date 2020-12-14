Precision Medicine Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Published via, Supply Demand Market Research The global precision medicine market has benefitted greatly from advancements in the life science industry. Although in its nascent stage, targeted therapies hold high chances of becoming a massive success in the coming years because of the potential to treat and cure chronic illnesses. The market is thus expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% between 2018 and 2023, generating USD 88.25 Bn in revenue by 2023.

Ecosystem player segment insights

Diagnostic companies held the largest share of the market in 2018, contributing to approximately 39% of the global revenues. They are expected to continue dominating the market during the assessment period, owing to the dominant role that precision medicine plays in diagnosing potential diseases. Pharmaceutical companies are next in line to dominate the market, accounting for a market share of 29% in 2018 due to the increasing efforts put in research and development for developing drugs.

Therapeutic segment insights

Among the therapeutic areas of precision medicine, cancer held the largest share of the market by generating almost 33% of the global market revenue in 2018. Development of targeted novel therapies and precision medicines for treating cancer, owing to its increasing prevalence worldwide, will drive its growth in the foreseeable future. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders and infectious diseases held market shares of 20% and 16%, respectively. The precision medicine market for respiratory diseases is foreseen to grow at a very high rate, owing to the growth of diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, etc.

Technology segment insights

Pharmacogenomics held the largest market share (24%) in 2018, followed by genomics. The technological and analytical developments in genomics have made it easier to identify and interpret the genetic variation underlying a disease, thereby contributing to the rapid growth of genomics. The market for genomics is also projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.67% during 20182023. Big data analytics is also expected to show fast growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America leads the global precision medicine market with a share of 43%, followed by Europe with a 26% share. These regions are primarily driven by supportive policies and initiatives by the government, a strong presence of market players, and quick adoption of advanced healthcare technology and practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market with the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Companies covered

 Abbott Laboratories

 GE Healthcare

 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

 Johnson & Johnson

 Pfizer

 Randox Laboratories

 Almac Group

 Novartis AG

 Teva Pharmaceutical industries

 Quest Diagnostics

Customizations available

This comprehensive report can be a guideline for the industry stakeholders that helps in analyzing the Precision Medicine Market till 2025.

