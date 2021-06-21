Precision Medicine Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Pfizer, Novartis, Teva
Latest publication on Latin America Precision Medicine Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
Summary
Precision medicine is a combination of molecular biology techniques and system biology. Big data analytics is expected to drive the market in Latin America. Latin American countries like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are focusing on providing personalized treatment and therapies to the population, with the use of technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), data analytics, etc. Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period of (2021-2026), due to the emergence of drug discovery technologies. The Latin America precision medicine market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% leading to a revenue of USD 6.48 Bn by 2023.
Key growth factors
Advancements in healthcare technology, demand for personalized medical solutions and treatments are the factors driving the precision medicine market in Latin America. The market is also being driven by favorable government laws and regulations for precision medicine. Due to these reasons the precision medicine market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.
Threats and key players
Public healthcare spending in the Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil is low. So adoption of precision medicine and advanced healthcare support calls for high out-of-pocket spending, which can hinder the growth of the market. Around 31% of the Latin American population cannot access healthcare for economic reasons. Under such circumstances, the development and use of precision medicines can be challenging.
Companies Covered:
- Pfizer
- Novartis
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
