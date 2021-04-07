Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report by Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Top Players are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer

Precision Medicine Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. The growth in the precision medicine market is propelled by an increasing demand for personalized treatment; technological innovation and advancement , as well as growth of personal healthcare devices are major key factor which drives the Global Precision Medicine Market.

Precision medicine is often called as Personalized Medicine. It is used to describe how genetic information about a person’s disease is being used to diagnose or treat their disease. Precision Medicine refers to the modification of medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. It does not exactly mean the manufacturing of drugs or medical devices that are unique to a patient, but the ability to categorize individuals into sub-populations that diverge in their susceptibility to a particular disease. Preventive or therapeutic interventions can then be focused on those who will benefit, sparing cost and side effects for those who will not. The main aim of government regulations is to make Precision Medicines more accepted and it is focused towards genetic diseases related to oncology, skin, respiratory, central nervous system, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases.

The key objective of Cancergenomics is to improve personalized medicine through the DNA sequencing and analysis of patient tumors cells to find out new genetic mutation associated with specific cancers.

Genetic information has helped to increase the development and use of the newest cancer treatments like Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy and Precision Medicines. For example, the drug Imatinib was modified to inhibit an altered enzyme produced by a fused version of two genes found in chronic myelogenousleukemia. Another example is the breast cancer drug Trastuzumab which works only for women whose tumors have a particular genetic profile calledHuman Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2(HER-2 positive). It is also found that lung cancer patients whose tumors are positive forEstimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (EGFR)mutations will respond to the drugs Gefitinib and Erlotinib which target this mutation. Conversely, colon cancer patients whose tumors have a mutation in a gene called KRAS (K-RAS) derive less benefit from the drugs Cetuximab and Panitumumab. The genomic information made by The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) will boostthe research to develop similar treatment strategies for a given set of genomic alterations.

Global Precision Medicine Market is segmented on the basis of Technology Type, Sequencing Technology, Product, Application, End User and Geography. On the Basis ofTechnology Type, Global Precision Medicine Market is classified asBig Data, Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Pharmacogenomics Companion Diagnostics and Others.On the basis of Sequencing Technology Global Precision Medicine Market is classified into Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Legation, Pyro sequencing, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, Chain Termination and Nano pore Sequencing.On the basis of Product Global Precision Medicine Market is classified as Consumables, Instruments and Services.On the basis of Application Global Precision Medicine Market is classified as Oncology, Central Nervous System, Immunology, Respiratory medicinesNeurology, Endocrinology, Pulmonary diseases, Ophthalmology, Metabolic diseases, and Infectious.On the basis of end Users Global Precision Medicine Market is classified as Pharma and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics Companies, Healthcare Companies, IT Companies, Big Data Companies and Clinical laboratories.

The regions covered in Global Precision Medicine Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Reports cover prominent Precision Medicine Companies like Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings, Danaher Corporation,Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Nanostring Technologies, Intomics, Ferrer Incode, Eagle Genomics Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic, Novartis, Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly And Company, Illumina, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Astellas Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Epic Sciences, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Diagnostics, Precision For Medicines, Tepnel Pharma Services, Covance, Silicon Biosystems(now part of the Menarini Group), Roche Holding, Silicon Biosystems,Tepnel Pharma Services, Almac Group Ltd, Asuragen Inc., Cepheid Inc. and Cetics Healthcare Technologies GmbH.

Market Dynamics –

The key drivers for Global Precision Medicine Market are improvement in personal healthcare, latest wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices and upsurge in genetic diseases due to mutation, UV rays among others.Also growing approval of drug along with its diagnostic assay, cheaper profiling of DNA, rising rate of various types of cancer are some of the reasons leading to the growth of the Global Precision Medicine Market.The keypurpose of these regulations is to make precision medicines more acceptable and focused to genetic diseases associated to Oncology, skin, respiratory, CNS, CVD and infectious diseases among others. The patients are profitedultimately by these regulations as it save time and cutting cost as the patients acquire the vital treatment for the specific disease.Now, the Global Precision Medicine Market is ahead due to the growth of personal healthcare devices like Nebulizer, Infusion Pump, Glucose Meter and integration of smart technologies in the healthcare system such as Digital Patient Room Whiteboards. In addition, growing associations and partnerships between various ecosystem players are supporting the healthy growth of the Global Precision Medicine Market. The Global Precision Medicine Market is driven by rising demand for personalized treatment, technological advancement.

The Global Precision Medicine Market restraintscomprises potential threat to personal data, high diagnostic cost for e.g.,the cost for Orkambi oral tablet (125 mg-100 mg) is around $21,848 for a supply of 112 tablets, depending on the pharmacy is a barrier, potential risk of hardware or software failure, stringent regulations and standards. The improvement and innovation of novel healthcare technologies are emerging the platform for the growth of precision medicine market. The main aim of the government initiatives is toward oncology, but it is expected to target almost all therapeutic areas affected by genetic mutations.

Also, promising regulations are playing a key role in the growing rate of commercialization of novel molecule combinations and drug delivery techniques in the Global Precision Medicine Market sector. The advancements in drug development and the investigation of a large number of regulatory healthcare reforms, favoring development of methods for the improved diagnosis and treatment of chronic pain, will help the Global Precision Medicine Market tread along a promising growth path in the next few years.

Regional Analysis –

Geographically, North America is leading the share in Global Precision Medicine Market.The growth of this regional market is mainly because of favorable reimbursement policies. The massive investment in the field of precision medicine in United State will generate the growth of the market within the calculated period. However the funding is for oncology targeted therapy, the research would gradually expand to other applications. North America is at the leading as far as the acceptance and consumption of precision medicine is concerned. Also Europe having a high position in the Global Precision Medicine Market.As economically developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are still behind the developed countries, this region has vast potential for market growth, and this region will show significant hike in the forecast period.Asia Pacific is likely to see the leading growth rate due to aincreasing geriatric population, growing awareness to health problems in and increased focus of leading companies to tap into growth opportunities in China and India.Furthermore, increase in awareness through various government and NGO campaigns of disease and government initiatives for improving health care facilities are expected to boost the regional market to a certain extent.

Key Benefits –

Global Precision Medicine Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Precision Medicine Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market sale (K Units), Global market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

The global report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global report covers an extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape and Comapny profile of Top Precision Medicine Companies.

Precision Medicine Market Segmentation –

By Technology Type Analysis- (Big Data, Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Pharmacogenomics Companion Diagnostics, Others),

By Sequencing Technology Analysis- (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Legation, Pyro sequencing, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, Chain Termination, Nano pore Sequencing, Others),

By Product Analysis- (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Others)

By Application Analysis- (Oncology, Central Nervous System, Immunology, Respiratory medicines Neurology, Endocrinology, Pulmonary diseases, Ophthalmology, Metabolic diseases, Infectious, Others)

By End User Analysis- Pharma and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics Companies, Healthcare Companies, IT Companies, Clinical laboratories, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

Research Process

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Market Size Estimates

Data Triangulation

Forecast Model

USP’s of Report

Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

Market Introduction

Executive Summary

Global Precision Medicine Market Classification

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity

Global Precision Medicine Market: Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Product and Services

Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



3. Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

Global Precision Medicine Market Production (K Unit), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

Global Precision Medicine Market Consumption (K Unit), Market Share ( %) and Growth Rate, 2014- 2024

Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market: by Technology Type

Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market: by Sequencing Technology

Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market: by Product

Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market: by Application

Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market: by End User

Global Precision Medicine Market (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Precision Medicine Market Production (K Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Precision Medicine Market Consumption (K Unit), Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Precision Medicine Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2017

Global Precision Medicine Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2024

Merger & Acquisition

Collaborations and Partnership

New Product Launch

4. Chapter – Global Precision Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

North America

North America Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014 – 2024.

North America Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2014 – 2024.

North America Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2014 – 2024.

North America Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2024.

North America Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2024.

North America Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2014 – 2024.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



5. Chapter – Company Profiles

Abbot Laboratories

Overview

Financials

Product portfolio

Global Precision Medicine Market Revenue (USD Million), Production (K Unit), Consumption (K Unit) and Market Share (%), 2014 – 2017

Global Precision Medicine Market Share (%), 2014 – 2017

Business strategy

Recent developments

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Biotech Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Stiefel Laboratories Inc. (GlaxoSmithKline plc)

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Idec

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Biocon Limited

Cipla Ltd

Rowan Bioceuticals Private Limited

LEO Pharma

G & W Laboratories Inc.

Win Medicare Pvt. Ltd

Merck and Co. Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Others

Continued@……..

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical/global-precision-medicine-market-2018-2024

