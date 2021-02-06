Precision Medicine Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Precision Medicine Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Precision Medicine market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancement in diagnostic procedures are the key growth factors in the precision medicine market. In the base year 2019, oncology held the largest market in the application segment, the growth is attributed mainly due to factors such as the rising incidences of cancer, early disease diagnosis and treatment, and increasing demand for novel drug therapies for cancer treatment. Gene sequencing held the largest market in the technology segment as it is useful in providing patient’s genetic data to the physician that helps in disease risk prediction, diagnosis, and medical treatment plans.

The report titled “Precision Medicine Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Precision Medicine industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Precision Medicine market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Precision Medicine Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The precision medicine market is majorly segmented into the application (oncology, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system, infectious diseases, and others). Oncology held the largest market in the application segment due to growth factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, early disease diagnosis, and growing demand for novel drug therapy to treat cancer. The technology segment consists of (companion diagnostics, gene sequencing, drug discovery, big data analytics, bioinformatics & 3D printing).

The Precision Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Technology:

Companion Diagnostic

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Big Data Analytics

Bioinformatics

3D Printing

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Almac Group, Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medtronics

Menarini Group

Nanostring Technologies

Novartis

Pfizer

Qiagen

Key Questions Answered by Precision Medicine Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

