Precision Medicine Market May Set New Growth Story | Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Nanostring Technologies, Intomics,Pfizer

Global Precision Medicine Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. Top manufacturers include: Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Nanostring Technologies (United States), Intomics (Denmark), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Eagle Genomics Ltd (United Kingdom), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Qiagen NV (Netherlands), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Definition:

Precision Medicine is refer to customization of medical treatment by genetic understanding of the patients. It is use to analyze cause of disease at molecular level. New technologies in precision medicine market like genome sequencing, targeted sequencing and continuous research and development owing to increasing number of cancer and rare diseases growing the market. In addition development in personalized treatment, cost- effective therapies are projected to drive the sales potentially over forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing cost-effective genomic and molecular biology testing techniques

Market Drivers:

Growing incidence of cancer and rare diseases

Increasing Use of Big Data in Healthcare

Rising Demand of Personalized Treatment

Opportunities:

Growing Research in Big Pharma and Biotech Companies

Challenges:

Intense Competition among the vendors

The Global Precision Medicine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Others), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Others), End User (Diagnostic Tool companies, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Healthcare, IT/Big Data Companies), Technology (Genomics, Transcriptomics, Epigenomics), Sequencing (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

