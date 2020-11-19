Precision Medicine Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits | Major Giants – Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Bayer AG, PERSONALIS INC, GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES

Global Precision Medicine Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Precision Medicine Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Precision Medicine Market

Global precision medicine market to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market

Key Market Players:

Market Definition: Global Precision Medicine Market

Precision medicines is also known as personalized medicines is an innovative approach to the patient care for disease treatment, diagnosis and prevention base on the person’s individual genes. It allows doctors or physicians to select treatment option based on the patient’s genetic understanding of their disease.

According to the data published in PerMedCoalition, it was estimated that the USFDA has approved 25 novels personalized medicines in the year of 2018. These growing approvals annually by the regulatory authorities and rise in oncology and CNS disorders worldwide are the key factors for market growth.

Precision Medicine Market Drivers

Vulnerable oncology patients worldwide is driving the market growth

Growing approval of personalized medicines from the regulatory authorities acts as a market driver

Advancing in the field and emerging innovation to established an approach for treating many disease by personalized medicines is accelerating the market growth

On-going clinical trials yields promising results of personalized medicines which in turns boost the health care industries is also enhancing the market growth

Precision Medicine Market Restraints

Substantial applications due to lack of research particularly in the area of scientific discovery is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of government initiatives and reimbursement polices restricts the market growth

Scientific and technological challenges to develop the personalized medicines is also hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Precision Medicine Market

Precision Medicine Market : By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Others

Precision Medicine Market : By Technologies

Pharmacogenomics

Point-of-Care Testing

Stem Cell Therapy

Pharmacoproteomics

Others

Precision Medicine Market : By Indication

Oncology

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Immunology Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

Precision Medicine Market : By Drugs

Alectinib

Osimertinib

Mepolizumab

Aripiprazole lauroxil

Others

Precision Medicine Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Precision Medicine Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Precision Medicine Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Precision Medicine Market :

In March 2019, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. reported the data for NEO-PV-01, a novel personalized cancer vaccine to be developed in a combination with nivolumab that targeting neoantigens and kills cancer cells that trial demonstrated clinical benefits. The NEO-PV-01 is currently in phase I/II clinical trial, if successful it will provide patients with more effective personalized medicines treatment options

In September 2016, BioNTech AG and Genentech, Inc. has entered into research collaboration for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based, individualized cancer vaccines for the treatment of broad range of cancer. As per the deal, BioNTech AG received USD 310 million as an upfront payment and eligible to receive milestone payment. This collaboration will provide cancer patients with novel-disease specific treatment options

Competitive Analysis:

Global precision medicine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global precision medicine market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Precision Medicine Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

