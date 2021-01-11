Precision Livestock Farming Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth 2021 with Top Key Players: DeLaval, Fancom, Lely International, GEA Farm Technology, Fullwood Packo

The Precision Livestock Farming Market is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +9%.

The implementation of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for livestock monitoring, surging labor costs and rising demand for automation in livestock industry, increasing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection, and growing demand for protein and dairy products have become the prominent factors for the growth of the precision livestock farming market globally.

The newest market report on Precision Livestock Farming Market delivers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical including essential data concerning industry predominantly market tendencies, deliverables, market share, market size, current valuation, and profits approximations for the estimated period. A brief overview with information pertaining to the industry also foresees market growth rate in the predicted timeline, provoked by certain catalysts, an essence of which has been depicted in this study together with the main opportunities and challenges present in the business.

Top Key Players:

DeLaval

Fancom

Lely International

GEA Farm Technology

Fullwood Packo

Precision Livestock Farming market By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Precision Livestock Farming market By System Type:

Milking Robotics Systems

Precision FeedingSystems

Livestock Identification, Monitoring and Tracking Systems

Poultry Monitoring and Robotic Systems

Precision Livestock Farming market By Application:

Milk Harvesting

Feeding Management

Livestock Health and Behavior Monitoring

Others (Calf Management, Genetic Management, Cattle Sorting, Data Analysis, and Financial Management)

Precision Livestock Farming market By Farm Type:

Dairy Farms

Swine Farms

Poultry Farms

Others (Equine and Bovine Farms)

Precision Livestock Farming market By Farm Size

Small Farms

Mid-sized Farms

Large Farms

For the purpose of the study, the global Precision Livestock Farming market has been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It gives more emphasis on developing countries for the detailed elaboration of global market demand.

Objectives of this research report:

-Identifying the Precision Livestock Farming market needs

-Identifying the customers as well as potential customers

-Gives more focus on market growth opportunities

-Estimation of cost structure and market size

-Identifying demanding region with study of specific countries

-Qualitative and quantitative exploration of market dynamics like drivers and restraints

-Identification of recent technological advancements, tools, and methodologies

-Elaboration of sales approaches

-List of standard operating procedures for boosting the performance of businesses

-Description of industrial outlook

The Precision Livestock Farming market research report comprises of an in-depth assessment of the modest landscape of the global market. Moreover, the marketing approaches of the overall market present an understanding of their achievement in the forthcoming years.

The exploration report on the global Precision Livestock Farming market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Precision Livestock Farming market opportunities, and threats. The study report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

