Precision Irrigation Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Precision Irrigation Market will be worth USD 20.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is an extensive compilation of intelligent market research studies that are bound to help companies and stakeholders make informed business decisions in the long run. The report further focuses on the strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key players participating in the Precision Irrigation industry.

The rising growth of greenhouse vegetable production is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The scarcity of water in several countries is hampering the production of greenhouse vegetation, which is the main reason behind the increasing adoption of precision irrigation by farmers. Utilization of precision irrigation results in the minimization of fertilizers uses and enhance crop productivity. Farmers are increasingly adopting drip and sprinkler irrigation in order to increase the productivity of greenhouse vegetation.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Israel based irrigation solutions supplier Rivulis opened a manufacturing plant in Guanajuato, Central Mexico. The company announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the establishment of the new manufacturing plant. The new plant is set to become the largest manufacturing site for drip irrigation in the Americas.

The drip irrigation segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019 as it helps in the conservation of water and prevents the nutrient loss of the plants.

The agricultural segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period as the open fields and greenhouses increasingly adopt the precision irrigation system in order to increase crop productivity.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques. Moreover, in 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Precision Irrigation Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sprinkler Irrigation Drip Irrigation Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agricultural (open field, greenhouses) Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Precision Irrigation Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Precision Irrigation Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Precision Irrigation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Precision Irrigation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing need to reduce the consumption of water

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for efficient irrigation system

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives to adopt modern irrigation systems

4.2.2.4. Increasing utilization of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of the traditional irrigation system

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High technological cost of the system

4.2.3.2. Lack of skillsets and technical knowledge among farmers

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Precision Irrigation Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Sprinkler Irrigation

5.1.2. Drip Irrigation

5.1.3. Others

