Precision Farming Software Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth by 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Precision Farming Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Precision Farming Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Precision Farming Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global precision farming software market is to register a healthy CAGR of 15.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to growing requirement of real-time data management, government support and expenditure on agricultural software for maintaining farm productivity.

Precision farming is a word describing a notion that incorporates traditional farming with technological advances. Technology is used to measure and identify variables including soil temperature, humidity, patterns of climate, development, etc. This data is then used to handle several elements of farming so that the ideal crop yield can be obtained by using the least amount of funds. The global precision farming software idea aims at identifying the needed variables and specifically addressing those variables in order to achieve maximum crop yield achievement.

Market Drivers:

Growing requirement of real-time data management through cloud computing is driving the growth of the market

Government’s support to implement current farming methods is propelling the growth of the market

Establishment of intellectual property benefits on farming innovations is boosting the growth of the market

Combination of mobile expertise with farming methods is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing expenditure on agricultural software for maintaining farm productivity is another factor boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High primary business capital investment is hampering the growth of the market

Extreme challenges faced while working, particularly in collecting and analysing the data is another factor hindering the growth of the market

The scheme, for complete implementation, with suitable information, would take several years, and this factor is responsible for restricting the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Precision Farming Software Market

By Delivery Model

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based Software as A Service (SaaS) Platform as A Service (PaaS)



By Technology

Guidance System Technologies

Remote Sensing And Control Systems

Variable Rate Technology

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

By Service Provider

System Integrators

Managed Services Providers Farm Operation Services Data Services Analytics Services Connectivity Services Providers Assisted Professional Services Providers Supply Chain Management Services Climate Information Services Others

Maintenance

Software Upgradation

Support Services Providers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019 Bayer’s subsidiary Climate Corporation (Climate) and irrigation technology manufacturing leader Lindsay Corporation announced a platform agreement that will create the bi-directional data link between Climate Field View of Climate Corporation and Lindsay’s Field NET platform. The collaboration will allow common customer such as framers to quickly and soundly decide on irrigation and farm management techniques with more information and precision.

In December 2018, Raven industries announced that it has purchased all the assets of AgSync, Inc. . The purchase may well coordinate with the company’s Applied Technology Division, a major technology provider in the precision agriculture sector, and improve its Slingshot system by providing a smooth logistics solution for agricultural distributors, specialty applicators and company farms. This purchase will offer important advantages to the consumers, mainly for agricultural suppliers and specialty applicators.

Competitive Analysis

Global precision farming software Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of precision farming software Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global precision farming software market are Grownetics, Inc., Auroras s.r.l., Granular, Inc., TOPCON CORPORATION, The Climate Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc, DICKEY-john., Conservis, Ag Leader Technology., Raven Industries, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Reed Business Information Ltd, AgJunction, Trimble Inc., Deere & Company., Mothive, CropX inc., Ceres Imaging, Inc, GAMAYA, AgriData Incorporated., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Aker Solutions, among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Precision Farming Software report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Precision Farming Software market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Precision Farming Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Precision Farming Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Precision Farming Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Precision Farming Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

