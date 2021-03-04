Precision Farming Market 2021 Precise Outlook- TeeJet Technologies, Raven Industries Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Topcon Precision Agriculture

Global Precision Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Precision Farming Market was valued at USD 5147.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10491.45 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Precision Farming Market are AGCO Corporation, Ag Junction Inc, John Deere, DICKEY-john Corporation, TeeJet Technologies, Raven Industries Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Topcon Precision Agriculture, Land O’lakes Inc., BASF SE, Yara International ASA and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – AgJunction Inc partnered with GeoSurf Corporation (GeoSurf) and Anhui Zhongke Intelligent Sense and Big Data Industrial Technology Research Institute Co. Ltd (ISTI) to provide precision agriculture solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. GeoSurf has recently launched TaznaX, a precision agricultural solution for rice and onion transplanters based on AgJunction’s Wheelman and Whirl technology.

– January 2020 – AGCO Corporation introduced the new Fendt Momentum planter to North American row crop producers. This planter’s design and versatility establish a new standard for seed placement accuracy and provide technologies to help overcome planting conditions that have historically challenged even emergence and resulted in less than optimum crop yields. The Momentum planter is easily customized with popular Precision Planting technologies making it sophisticated yet simple to operate.

Key Market Trends



Soil Monitoring is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– While some farmers have specific knowledge of detecting soil moisture and health, such knowledge is confined to only a few. Taking farming decisions based on soil moisture and health has become even more difficult in the age of climate change. Soil sensors measure a variety of essential soil properties and relay it to a display device through a reliable means of communication. Soil sensors are generally used in conjunction with the variable rate applications or GPS to generate field maps, categorized according to the properties of the soil. Soil sensors are very crucial to monitor the feasibility of the growth of the crops during the harvesting period.

– Sensors are used for generating real-time information after the analysis of the data and causes the corresponding changes in the application rate. Conventional models of the utilization of a map-based approach are considered to be more productive. They allow room for problem analyzing, and subsequently adjusting the variable rate application in the following steps. The various type of sensors being integrated for soil monitoring purposes includes electromagnetic, optical, mechanical, acoustic, and electrochemical, as far as industrial research has reached.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, more than 80% of the food consumed in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia is grown by smallholder farmers. Growing global demand from food processors and consumers for accountability for the full lifecycle of produce is developing new access opportunities for smallholder farmers. Precision application of crop protection solutions is changing the agriculture sector in Asia. According to the German-based company Jebagro GmbH, its subsidiary in Myanmar is applying almost half of its pesticide products with UAVs.

– Service providers in many Asian countries are leapfrogging to advance application methods, hence making Asian agriculture prime focus for the studied market vendors. Smart tractors, UAVs, ground leveling services, satellite imaging, pesticide application, irrigation services, and handheld decision diagnostics and decision support are becoming more accessible for smallholder farmers in the region without investment in expensive infrastructure. In countries like Japan, the average farmer’s average age is 67; therefore, with labor shortages, precision farming is significant for food production and food security.

Highlights of the Precision Farming Market Report:

Detailed overview of Precision Farming Market

Market Changing Precision Farming market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Precision Farming market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Precision Farming Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

