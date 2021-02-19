Precision Ball Screw Market by Type, Application, Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Benefits With Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Precision Ball Screw Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global precision ball screw market size was valued at $1,571.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,043.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3245

Precision ball screw is a mechanical element, which converts rotary motion into linear motion. It produces high mechanical efficiency in transmission of motion as it works on rolling friction, which makes it a preferred option for industrial applications such as robotics, material handling, and general-purpose machines.

Demand for precision ball screws is on the rise in semiconductor, aviation & aerospace, and medical diagnostic equipment industries, owing to its high load bearing capacity, less friction, precision, and high positional accuracy. Hence, growth in semiconductor, aviation & aerospace, and medical diagnostic equipment industries is expected to drive growth of the precision ball screw market during forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

However, fluctuations in prices of steel and increase in trade wars among countries restrain the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has enforced many companies in the global market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts revenue flow of the precision ball screw market supply chain. In addition, implementation of lockdown and need to maintain social distancing during this pandemic has resulted in dearth of manpower, which, in turn, has negatively impacted the precision ball screw market revenue.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3245

Key Segments

The global precision ball screw market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into ground precision ball screw and rolled ball screw. By application, it is divided into semiconductor manufacturing, medical, laboratory, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report for the precision ball screw market include Barnes Industries Inc., Bosch Rexroth, Hiwin Corporation, Koyo Machinery, Kuroda Precision Industries, Nidec Corporation, PMI Group, Schaeffler AG, SKF, and THK Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging precision ball screw market trends and dynamics.

In-depth precision ball screw market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing the precision ball screw market opportunities.

The global precision ball screw market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the precision ball screw industry.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3245

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.