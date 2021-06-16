Precision Ball Screw Market Analysis, 2020-2027 | Rise the Demand in Semiconductor, Aviation & Aerospace Industry Drives the Market Growth Fluctuations in prices of steel and increase in trade wars among countries restrain the precision ball screw market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Precision Ball Screw Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global precision ball screw market size was valued at $1,571.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,043.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Growth of the global precision ball screw market is driven by growth in semiconductor, aerospace, and medical diagnostic equipment industries. Technological advancements such as industrial automation, robotic surgery, and robotic material handling is expected to boost the demand for precision ball screw across the globe. They are used in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, medical diagnostic equipment, and aviation & aerospace owing to its features and properties such as precision, accuracy, repeatability, high load bearing capacity, and low friction to movement.

Asia-Pacific serves as the most productive region compared to others with diverse industry verticals significantly investing for business expansion and growth in semiconductor and aerospace sectors is anticipated to boost demand for precision ball screws. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 46.0% of the global precision ball screw market share, followed by Europe. The economy of Asia has increased over past couple of years, owing to rapid industrialization, which boosts growth of aerospace, semiconductor, and healthcare industries. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the precision ball screw market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of precision ball screws in the first and second quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for precision from developing countries, including India, China, and others; thereby, halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the precision ball screw around the globe.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the precision ball screw market report include Barnes Industries Inc., Bosch Rexroth, Hiwin Corporation, Koyo Machinery, Kuroda Precision Industries, Nidec Corporation, PMI Group, Schaeffler AG, SKF, and THK Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Ground Precision Ball Screw

Rolled Precision Ball Screw

By Application

Semiconductor

Medical

Laboratory

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

