Precious Metals Market Report, Growth, Companies Share, Application and Regional Outlook by 2025

According to recent research report by IMARC Group, titled “Precious Metals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global precious metals market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Precious metals are elements that are considered chemically inert and rare. These metals have a high economic value contributed by their utilization in industrial processes and scarce availability. Precious metals are very ductile and have a higher luster than base metals, thus making them less reactive than base metals. These properties allow them to hold a higher place in terms of market prices. The four primary precious metals include silver, palladium, gold, and platinum. Precious metals are corrosion-resistant and are most popularly used in currency, jewelry, and investments.

Precious Metals Market Growth Drivers:

Precious metals are consistently used in the production of jewelry, which witnessed a significant rise in the worldwide demand. This rise remains one of the major driving factors in the growth of the global precious metals market. Moreover, widespread utilization of palladium and platinum in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These materials are efficient in converting toxic vehicle emissions into less harmful substances for the environment by purifying the exhaust gases in vehicles. Other factors, such as rising environmental concerns and increasing investments in precious metals, are expected to drive the precious metals market further.

Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precious-metals-market/requestsample

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Precious Metals Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Precious Metals Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Precious Metals Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the global precious metals market on the basis of metal type, application and region.

Breakup by Metal Type:

Gold Jewelry Investment Technology Others

Platinum Auto-catalyst Jewelry Chemical Petroleum Medical Others

Silver Industrial Application Jewelry Coins and Bars Silverware Others

Palladium Auto-catalyst Electrical Dental Chemical Jewelry Others

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Jewellery

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the precious metals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Fresnillo Plc (Penoles Group), Lundin Mining Corporation, Gold Fields Limited, Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC), Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Glencore International AG, Pan American Silver Corporation, First Majestic Silver Corp., Gabriel Resources Ltd., Freeport-Mcmoran Inc., Harmony Gold and Barrick Gold Corporation

Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precious-metals-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/benzene-technical-material-market-report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/offshore-support-vessels-market

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.