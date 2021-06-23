Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Umicore, PX Group, Materion

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Umicore, PX Group, Materion, Sims Recycling Solutions, Johnson Matthey, Abington Reldan Metals, Tanaka, Dowa Holdings, Heraeus, Sino-Platinum Metals, Asahi Holdings

By Types:

Silver (Ag)

Gold (Au)

Platinum Group Metals



By Applications:

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics

Battery

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling

1.2 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Silver (Ag)

1.2.3 Gold (Au)

1.2.4 Platinum Group Metals

1.3 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Jewelry

1.3.3 Catalyst

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Battery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production

3.4.1 North America Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production

3.5.1 Europe Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production

3.6.1 China Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production

3.7.1 Japan Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Umicore

7.1.1 Umicore Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.1.2 Umicore Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Umicore Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Umicore Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Umicore Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 PX Group

7.2.1 PX Group Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.2.2 PX Group Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.2.3 PX Group Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 PX Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 PX Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Materion

7.3.1 Materion Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.3.2 Materion Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Materion Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Materion Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Materion Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sims Recycling Solutions

7.4.1 Sims Recycling Solutions Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sims Recycling Solutions Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sims Recycling Solutions Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sims Recycling Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sims Recycling Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Johnson Matthey

7.5.1 Johnson Matthey Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.5.2 Johnson Matthey Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Johnson Matthey Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Johnson Matthey Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Abington Reldan Metals

7.6.1 Abington Reldan Metals Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.6.2 Abington Reldan Metals Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Abington Reldan Metals Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Abington Reldan Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Abington Reldan Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tanaka

7.7.1 Tanaka Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tanaka Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tanaka Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tanaka Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tanaka Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dowa Holdings

7.8.1 Dowa Holdings Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dowa Holdings Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dowa Holdings Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dowa Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dowa Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Heraeus

7.9.1 Heraeus Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.9.2 Heraeus Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Heraeus Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Heraeus Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Heraeus Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sino-Platinum Metals

7.10.1 Sino-Platinum Metals Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sino-Platinum Metals Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sino-Platinum Metals Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sino-Platinum Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sino-Platinum Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Asahi Holdings

7.11.1 Asahi Holdings Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.11.2 Asahi Holdings Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Asahi Holdings Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Asahi Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Asahi Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

8 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling

8.4 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Distributors List

9.3 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Industry Trends

10.2 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Growth Drivers

10.3 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Challenges

10.4 Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Precious Metal Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Precious Metal Scrap Recycling by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

