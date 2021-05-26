Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Prebiotic Ingredients Market was valued at USD 5,568.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.48 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.30%. Prebiotic ingredients are non-digestible food substances that are useful in improving digestive health by promoting formation of healthy bacteria in the gut and improving production of valuable vitamins in the body. High-Fiber functional foods are being increasingly demanded across the globe as consumer incomes are rising and there is an increased awareness about the health benefits of such foods. Prebiotic ingredients acts as a nutritional boosters in food, beverages and animal feed.

The research report on the Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market further provides an extensive analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Prebiotic Ingredients market. The report is equipped with the latest global scenario on account of the COVID-19 crisis. The economic landscape of the global market has been impacted by the pandemic. The report further discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

Key Players:

BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, Tereos SA, Ingredion Inc., Carbiotix, Evolve Biosystems, BioNeutra, and Stratum Nutrition

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Oligosaccharides Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS) Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Insulin

Polydextrose

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Roots

Vegetables

Grains

Others

Bacterial Activity (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bifidobacteria

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Others

Functionality (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Weight Management

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fortified Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Instant Food Formula

Animal Feed

Others

Regional Coverage:

For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.

Industry Trends:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Prebiotic Ingredients market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.

Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

