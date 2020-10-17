Pre-order the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G or Mi 10T Pro 5G and receive an electric scooter for free

Xiaomi recently introduced the Mi 10T or Mi 10T Pro and they have been available for pre-order ever since. Good news, if you have been seduced by these two new models, get an electric scooter for free.

With every pre-order purchase of a Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro between October 16 and 25 and if you return the offer, you will receive the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential for free.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have a 6.67-inch screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz! You can enjoy your games, movies and series to the fullest.

In terms of performance, we have the same chip, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 6GB of RAM for the Mi 10T and 8GB in the Pro version. 128 GB or 256 GB for the PRO are available for storage space.

The difference between the two devices lies in the photo modules:

Xiaomi mi 10t

64 megapixels, wide angle 13 megapixels, ultra wide angle 5 megapixels, macro

Xiaomi Mi 10T PRO

108 megapixels, wide angle 13 megapixels, ultra wide angle 5 megapixels, macro

The front is shared by a 20 megapixel sensor.

Finally, a huge 5000 mAh battery that is compatible with 33 W fast charging ensures autonomy.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T costs 499 euros and the Mi 10T Pro 599 euros. If you are looking for a small soundbar for your TV, this Yahama is inexpensive.

