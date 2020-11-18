Pre-order the Saint Seiya / Knights of the Zodiac Funko Pop figures, buy 2 or 3 for free

If you like the animated Saint Seiya or, in French, Les Chevaliers du Zodiaque, you know the officially licensed Funko Pop characters are now available for pre-order. In addition, the third figure is free for 2 purchased.

Figures Funko Pop Saint Seiya / Knight of the Zodiac

Saint Seiya / Les Chevaliers du Zodiaque is a must-have animated series for young and old, fans of Club Dorothée. When you collect the Funko Pop characters you will be in heaven as you can now pre-order the new series featuring iconic characters from the series, including Sagittaius Seiya, an Xclusive collectible model.

Here are the different characters.

Avoid “Andromeda”

“Cygnus” Hyoga

“Dragon” Shiryu

“Pegasus” Seiya

“Phoenix” Ikki

As a bonus, the 3rd is free if you pre-order 2 figures! For classic models it is 14 euros and for the Xclusive model 19 euros.

Why succumb?

A must-have animated series Too cute characters An Xclusive model

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.