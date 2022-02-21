Pre-order the new video game collectible figures

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderland collection has arrived for pre-order and it’s absolutely stunning. We find the different characters of the game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland: cute new characters

With the Tiny Tina’s Wonderland video game, we have the right to collect many new characters, including the main characters of the game. For this selection, all the pops are available to pre-order in our online store Hitek Store, starting from 12.49 euros. They come with their window box and are of course officially licensed.

FIGURE FUNKO POP PALADIN MIKE – TINY TINA’S WONDERLAND N°861

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands video game is due out this year, but we already have the rights to pop characters and this one represents Paladin Mike.

FIGURE FUNKO POP DRAGON LORD – TINY TINA’S WONDERLAND N°860

Dragon Lord aka Dragon Lord is Tina’s oldest evil creation and she is well represented with this figure.

FUNKO POP BUTT STALLION FIGURE – TINY TINA’S WONDERLAND N°859

Butt Stallion is the magical diamond unicorn that has not just one, but two horns on its forehead.

FIGURE FUNKO POP TINY TINA – TINY TINA’S WONDERLAND N°858

We find Tiny Tina with her magic book in hand and her magic rags.