Pre-order the LEGO Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope Set 2021

LEGO has formalized a new collection for 2021 that pays tribute to NASA. For this year we are entitled to the Discovery Shuttle and its Hubble Space Telescope.

LEGO 2021 NASA Collection set for space fans

If you are a fan of LEGO and space, this set can only meet your expectations as it will allow you to build the famous Discovery shuttle and its Hubble space telescope. As a reminder, this shuttle was built for over 4 years before entering service in 1984 and ending its program in 2011. Even so, it has traveled no less than 239,790,000 km! The latter even made it possible for the Hubble Space Telescope to be set up via NASA’s STS-31 mission in 1990, and it is still in service today. It has captured images of more than 5,000 galaxies light years away. However, the latter will cease all activities around 2030.

To assemble these 2 objects you will have to be patient as this set consists of 2354 pieces. As always, LEGO went into detail with several removable parts such as the cockpit, the cargo area, the chassis or the robot arm. It is over 21 cm high, 54 cm long and 34 cm wide.

Hubble is adjustable with its solar panels and also has a small hatch like the original model.

Available from April 1st, you can pre-order it from the official LEGO Store for 179.99 euros. And if you’re a fan of the Harry Potter saga, we also have another LEGO set on offer.

