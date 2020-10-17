Pre-order the iPhone 12 and receive a 50 euro discount

Apple has shown the brand new iPhone 12 with great enthusiasm and it is available for pre-order at a small discount.

iPhone 12: The new Flasgship to destroy

The iPhone 12 is the brand’s new flagship with its gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen (2,532 x 1,170 pixels) protected by a Ceramic Shield that is four times stronger than previous models. In addition, it is IP68 certified and can be held up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes.

At the processor level, Apple has also launched its new A14 Bionic chip with no less than 4 GB of working memory (RAM). In terms of storage space, it will take 64GB to store your applications and photos.

It also has a dual 12 and 12 megapixel sensor on the photo side, the first wide-angle and the second super-wide-angle sensor. It also has a quad LED flash to be able to take pictures even when it is very dark. You have to rely on a 12-megapixel sensor for the front.

Finally, a Li-Ion battery, which is compatible with 20 W fast charging, ensures autonomy. Apple announces that we can restore 50% more autonomy in 30 minutes. It is also compatible with fast wireless charging with a power of 15W.

While this device is advertised for 909 euros, the latter benefits from a reduction of 50 euros at Sosh, which enables it at 859 euros. And if you want an uncompromising smartphone, we also have the OnePlus 8 Pro.

