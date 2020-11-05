Pre-order the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128 GB and receive the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones as a gift

This year, Google surprised us with both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G, and the web giant has decided to make a very nice gift to its customers by offering the very good Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones for purchase from ‘ a pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a 5G: a very affordable 5G smartphone

The Google Pixel 4a 5G has a great 5.82-inch OLED display with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, which is compatible with HDR. In addition, it has always-on display technology, which allows you to illuminate a small part of the screen to permanently display the clock or notifications so that you don’t keep waking them up.

Unlike the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, Google opted for a 5G chip with good performance without driving up the price of the device:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

As we can see, we are on a fairly balanced technical sheet.

Google did not want to make any concessions for the photo and you have the entire experience of the manufacturer with its 12.2 megapixel sensor in your hands. An 8 megapixel sensor must be used for the front.

For the sake of autonomy, the mobile phone has a 3140 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging.

The price is 499 euros. As a bonus, you will receive the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones if you return this form. The Pixel 4a will be available on November 19th. Otherwise we also have the OnePlus 8T on offer.

3 good reasons to pre-order

Balanced 5G Compatibility Sheet Free Bose Headphones

