Pre-order the game in a limited Metal Case collector’s version with a nice discount

The game Total War: Warhammer III will soon land on PC and the latter can be pre-ordered in its Metal Case Limited Edition version. If you fall for the latter, know that you can have it for less than 50 euros.

Total War: Warhammer III: an indispensable strategy game

Total War: Warhammer license is one of the most popular among strategy game fans. In this third opus, you’ll have to develop your own tactics in real time each time it’s your turn. Developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega, the latter was due out in early 2021 but is available for Windows and Game Pass after a year’s delay.

The adventure is set in Games Workshop’s fictional Warhammer Fantasy universe. You will therefore find the different creatures and factions: Kislev, Cathay, the ogres, the 4 gods of chaos: Khorne, Tzeench, Nurgle and Slaanesh and Unified Chaos.

Here’s what this limited edition includes:

Limited edition double sided embossed tin poster featuring campaign map and game box design Chaos symbol sticker sheet Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack

In relation to this promotion and to be able to have it for 49.99 euros, the point is to pre-order the limited collector’s version Metal Case Total War: Warhammer III. And to boost your PC’s performance, you can check out this NVMe M.2 SSD promo.

