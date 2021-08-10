Pre-order the complete 4K Ultra HD UHD Blu-ray film set

The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins’ novels from 2008 to 2010, of which there are 3, were a real hit and it was not for nothing that they were made into films. The same enthusiasm was met by the saga, which then saw the light of day on the big screen. If you are also a fan of The Hunger Games, you know that it is possible to pre-order the full set of films in Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD UHD.

The Hunger Games: all 4 films in one box

Hunger Games consists of 4 films that trace the story of Katniss Everdeen and her companions.

Hunger Games (released 2012) Hunger Games: The Burning (released 2013) Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Part 1 and Part 2) (released 2014 and 2015)

Also, last spring, we heard from Lionsgate, the production company of the films, that there would be a film adaptation of The Ballad of the Snake and the Songbird, directed by Francis Lawrence, and scheduled to begin filming in 2022, which will story 74 years ahead of the original story plays, the latter signed by Suzanne Collins was released in May 2020.

The Hunger Games 4K Ultra HD UHD Blu-ray Complete Set can be pre-ordered at a price of 79.99 euros. And to get the most of it, here’s a promotion for a 55-inch QLED TV.

Why crack and pre-order?

