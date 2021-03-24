Pre-order OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro to receive nice bonus gifts (technical sheet)

According to Mass, OnePlus was again impressed with its press conference to unveil its new line of handsets. For this early 2021 we are entitled to two devices, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, and it has to be said that they are very attractive, especially in terms of the photo, as the brand has signed a partnership with Hasselblad, like this was the case with Huawei and Leica.

A display on top!

The new OnePlus range is likely to hurt the competition with high-end specs a lot. Basically we have the best.

For the OnePlus 9, the latter has a very nice 6.55-inch Fluid Amoled screen with Full HD + resolution, i.e. H. A density of 402 ppi. In terms of brightness, we also have 1100 nits, an HDR10 + certification and, above all, a refresh rate of 120 Hz. You therefore get a first-class picture quality for watching your films, series and videos or for playing games. And if you want it to use less power, you can block it at 60Hz.

Regarding the PRO version, we’re on a slightly larger curved LTPO screen as it measures 6.7 inches with a QHD + resolution, slightly higher brightness at 1300 nits. It is also HDR10 + certified and offers an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. We are really on a device with a very high quality display.

A very high quality technical sheet

No difference between the two devices, we are clearly available on the latest high-end components:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 graphics chip: Adreno 660 RAM: 8/12 GB in LPDDR5 Storage: 128/256 GB in UFS 3.1

With such a data sheet, you will have no more problems for years to come and you can enjoy your games to the fullest. Also note that they are compatible with 5G networks thanks to the X60 chipset.

A photo area that has been expanded through the collaboration with Hasselblad

OnePlus has announced that it has invested in photo research to improve this point for its new devices. For this reason, the brand has entered into a long-term partnership with the Hasselblad brand. For those who aren’t familiar with these, it’s a Swedish medium format camera manufacturer known for its high quality. The manufacturer’s devices were already used by NASA astronauts on the moon in 1969.

Here is the photo configuration of the OnePlus 9:

Main sensor: Sony IMX689; 48 megapixels; OIS; f / 1.8

Ultra wide angle: Sony IMX766; 50 megapixels; f / 2.2

Monochrome: 2 megapixels

Front sensor: Sony IMX471; 16 megapixels; ICE; f / 2.4

Here is the photo configuration of the OnePlus 9 PRO:

Main sensor: Sony IMX789; 48 megapixels; OIS; 1: 1.8 ultra wide angle: Sony IMX766; 50 megapixels; f / 2.2 telephoto lens: 8 megapixels; OIS; f / 2.4 monochrome: 2 megapixel front sensor: Sony IMX471; 16 megapixels; ICE; f / 2.4

Regardless of whether it is the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, the two phones have been optimized by Hasselblad, even if the module and the sensors are not identical. Also note that for video recording in 8K you can record at 30 frames per second.

Ordinarily, OnePlus should be among the best in the photo quality market this year.

Monster autonomy and ultra-fast charging

With the OnePlus 8T, the brand introduced the integration of Warp Charge 65T technology, which allows you to charge your phone even faster. 30 minutes for 100% and once you’ve tried it is difficult to go back. For the 9 series it is available again and with the integrated charger you can charge your smartphone at high speed. Small difference between the two models, the Pro version has 50W wireless charging, while the classic version has 15W.

Pre-order to receive bonus gifts

Pre-orders are possible from March 23rd at 4:30 p.m. For the OnePlus 9 you also have wireless OnePlus Buds Z headphones and for the 9 Pro you have the choice between Buds headphones or a wireless charger.

Here is the summary of the prices:

OnePlus 9: 8 GB + 128 GB: 719 € 12 GB + 256 GB: 819 € OnePlus 9 Pro: 8 GB + 128 GB: 919 € 12 GB + 256 GB: 999 €

Regarding the availability of the product, we will have to wait until March 31st.

3 good reasons to crack

Tremendously powerful data sheet Photo enhancement through Hasselblad partnership Long battery life and super-fast charging

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.