Pre-order Naughty Dog PS5 game

With The Last Of Us, the Uncharted saga is one of the largest licenses of the Naughty Dog studio. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is slated for release later this month on PlayStation 5 and is available for pre-order!

The ideal combination

One of the most popular video game licenses among gamers, Uncharted continues to seduce the public and critics thanks to its characters, story, and ultra-dynamic gameplay. While the Uncharted saga is being filmed with Tom Holland (the MCU’s Spider-Man) in 2022, Naughty Dog will appear in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on January 28, 2022.

This is a compilation for PlayStation 5 and PC of the games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, released for PlayStation 4 in 2016, and the standalone The Lost Legacy, released in 2017, all in remastered versions.

The Uncharted series completely redefined the standards of adventure games, so the Tomb Raider license, still a model of the genre, was inspired by it. And this is all the more true with this Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which takes the Uncharted experience to its climax and offers the most beautiful scenes and the most stimulating fights of all famous sagas. The game won over 150 awards in the year it was released and is often cited as one of the best games in history.

The game Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available from 49.99 euros.

Three good reasons to fall for it

A compilation of two great Naughty Dog games. Magnificent sets in a revised version. Multi-award winning games.

