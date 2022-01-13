Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West: PS5 game now

The sequel to the game Horizon Zero Dawn will be released soon on PlayStation. It’s time to pre-order!

Mainly known through the Killzone saga, the Guerrilla Games studio stood out even more a few years ago with the video game Horizon Zero Dawn. The next work, Horizon Forbidden West, is slated for next month on PlayStation 5 and is available for pre-order now! the new open-world role-playing game After the Guerrilla Games studio had invested in FPS (first-person shooters) through the various Killzone games for almost ten years, the Guerrilla Games studio decided to give up its favorite series in 2016 in order to the following year to publish his very ambitious first action -RPG game Horizon Zero Dawn, which …

Read more: Horizon Forbidden West: Pre-order PS5 game now at Hitek.fr

