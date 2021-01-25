Pre-Need Death Care Market is expected to reach 42.09 Bn USD by 2028 owing to Growing Cases of Deaths across Various Regions, says Absolute Markets Insights

The number of cases related to deaths has been observed to be growing across various countries owing to various factors including rising prevalence of diseases, late diagnosis of the disorders for the patient and limited access to healthcare infrastructure, among others. Even if the rate of deaths per 1000 population is observed to have lowered over the years, the growing population across the world has been influential in the growing concerns related to the absolute number of deaths in numerous countries. This has led to a growth in the load for the industry that specializes in providing post-death services to the families of the departed. Services from the companies in the sector have been observed to grow in terms of their expanse over the years owing to customized services procured from families along with growing awareness regarding the developments in post death procedures across various regions.

Major offerings under the market available to a wide range of users include insurance, funeral trust, and coaching, among others. In post death times, the family or relatives of the deceased have to undergo various processes and documentation during these processes. The events can affect their functioning across these processes and the demand for services that help them over these processes has been growing in recent years. Planning for the processes in the pre-death conditions is expected to be more helpful for the families as compared to post-death conditions owing to improved adoption patterns among the families. Insurance services for post-death processes have been observed to be in prevalence over the recent years. The service has been developed by providers in order to help families to cover any unexpected expenses during the post-death conditions. Due to the growing changes in the pricing structures employed across various funeral homes and death care service providers, the demand for insurance that cover these processes has grown significantly in importance for a wide range of users. Funeral service providers have been shown positive trends by developing dedicated plans for various processes in the pre-death and post-death conditions. This has led to improved adoption of not only the services related to pre-need death care along with the insurance that covers the potential expenses in relation to the various processes. Countries such as United States have been providing funeral coverage under the Medicaid plans. This is strengthening the adoption of insurance in pre-need death care conditions across various regions. The adoption for funeral trust accounts is also growing in the recent years among users owing to the ability to allocate dedicated funds for the various post-death processes during the pre-death conditions. Users with sufficient funds for the numerous processes during post-death conditions can utilize this service to have a fixed price tag for the various post-death processes. In addition to the individual and family users, commercial partnerships among funeral houses and death care providers with market participants have been observed to grow in recent years. This is primarily done through contractual partnerships in order to reduce the pressure on the relatives of the deceased in terms of the post-death processes and leading funeral houses to provide standardized services across various regions.

The growing cases of deaths due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus had alerted healthcare facilities to look towards enhancing the abilities of death care service providers in their operating regions. In the immediate months of the lockdowns enforced due to the pandemic, funeral services and death care centers were observed to operate at limited capacities owing to the overwhelming number of deaths across various regions. This led pre-need death care providers to integrate various services that are according to the guidelines provided by healthcare facilities related to the management of the dead body in the time of the novel coronavirus. In the ensuing months, market participants have encouraged users with integrated plans that would help for an optimal and sanitized funeral procedure for their relatives. These initiatives are expected to grow over the near future owing to the standardization of these processes across various countries and regions and are expected to be helpful for the growth of the market revenue in the coming years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global pre-need death care market. The pre-need death care market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Pre-Need Death Care Market

By Services

Insurance

Funeral Trust

Marketing

Coaching and Recruiting

By End Users

Cemeteries

Funeral Homes

Memorials

Individuals

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



