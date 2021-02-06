Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS) is defined as a condition that affects women at childbearing age and is characterized by symptoms such as bloating, pain, breast tenderness, body pain, fatigue, mood fluctuation, anxiety, etc. where the exact cause of PMS is unknown. According to the American Psychiatric Association, U.S. almost 90% of women of childbearing age experience premenstrual symptoms, and less than 10% are diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

The report titled “Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global pre-menstrual syndrome treatment market is segmented by drug type as analgesics (pain killers), oral contraceptive pills (OCPs), gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), antidepressants, ovarian suppressors, diuretics, and benzodiazepines. Common painkillers available for treating PMS are NSAIDS and paracetamol. This segment is majorly dominated by over-the-counter drugs that are cheap and easily available in the market.

The Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

Analgesics (pain killers)

Oral Contraceptive Pills (OCPs)

Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (GnRH)

Antidepressants

Ovarian Suppressors

Diuretics

Benzodiazepines

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Alva-Amco Pharmacal Cos., Inc.

Bayer, Inc.

Chattem, Inc. (Sanofi)

DEKK-TEC, Inc.

R. Lane Health Products Ltd

McNeil Consumer Healthcare

MetP Pharma AG

Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Umecrine Mood AB

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Key Questions Answered by Pre-menstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

