Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market Driven By Aquabiliti, MedXL , Guerbet Group, Wolf Medical

The global pre-filled saline syringes market, based on type is segmented into 3ml Syringes, 5ml Syringes, 10ml Syringes, and Others. In 2018, the 3 ml Syringes segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables, ease of use, easy availability, and a growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, 3 ml syringes segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital acquired diseases that trigger increased utilization of pre-filled saline syringes which helps to avoid the cross medication.

The global pre-filled saline syringes market accounted to US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 744.4 Mn by 2027.

Hospital-acquired infections affect the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Pre-filled saline syringes are designed to reduce hospital-acquired infections, reduce the risk of medication errors, and reduce the risk of catheter damage. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections every year. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, seven patients in the developed countries and ten patients in developing countries get the hospital-acquired infection.

