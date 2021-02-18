Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Outlook – 2026 | Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pre-Engineered Buildings Market by Structure and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global pre-engineered buildings market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $37.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, by structure, the single-story segment accrued the largest share in the global market. In addition, the expansion of commercial infrastructure sector throughout the globe especially in emerging nations such as Brazil, China, and India fuels the demand for pre-engineered buildings.

Pre-engineered building is a building enclosure system. It includes particular building structure along with wall cladding and roof. It is designed by pre-engineered building manufacturers according to the clients requirements by utilizing best-suited inventory of raw materials. Its structural systems consist of rigid frames, plate steel, roof beams, and columns. Its advantages include reduced construction time, single source responsibility, energy-efficient roofing & wall systems, architectural versatility, lower cost, quality control, low maintenance, large clear spans, and flexibility of expansion.

The rapidly growing industrialization & urbanization in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil drives the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. Furthermore, the demand for the construction of commercial complexes & buildings and workshops is high, owing to increase in investment industries. Moreover, growth in population and rapid urbanization creates the need for pre-engineered buildings. For instance, in April 2019, Metsä Group invested around US$2 billion in pre-engineering buildings to expand its bioproduct mill in Finland and Rauma.

Key Segments

The global pre-engineered buildings market is segmented on the basis of structure, application, and region.

By structure, the market is bifurcated into single-story and multi-story. Further, the single-story segment garners the largest share in terms of revenue, and the multi-story segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of pre-engineered buildings for offices, big retail outlets, and other building projects are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for multi-story market expansion.

By application, the market is divided into commercial and industrial. Region-wise, the pre-engineered buildings market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in terms of revenue.

Moreover, increase in commercial infrastructure projects especially in China and India drives the pre-engineered buildings market. Asia-Pacific has largest share in the global market in terms of revenue in 2018. Developing economies, such as China, India, and others, are expected to support market expansion due to increase in demand for construction activities. For instance, in October 2019, Saudi Arabia based Zamil Steel, a PEB company expanded its Ranjangaon plant to increase their production capacity. The expansion aims to increase its customer base in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include BlueScope Steel, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, and Zamil Steel.

